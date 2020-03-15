Bangladesh receives





Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria participated in the 41st Kaduna International Trade Fair there and received the "Best Foreign Participant Award."





Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) organized the fair from February 28 to March 8, said the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday.





Dr Okechukwu Enyinna Enelama, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investments of Nigeria inaugurated the Fair on February 29.





Diplomats from different countries, local dignitaries and the business leaders were present at the inaugural ceremony which marked 41st yearly event.





In line with the present Government's thrust on 'economic diplomacy', Bangladesh High Commission put up a large stall, utilizing the exportable of its Commercial Display Room and received Best Foreign Participant Award.







Diplomatic Missions, few foreign companies and a large number of local organizations participated.







The crest along with the certificate was handed over ceremonially on the concluding day by Dr MF Dankaka, President of Kaduna Chamber.





Pharmaceuticals, ceramic items, jute and leather products, RMG and knitwear, tea, jute leaf tea, electrical appliances, light engineering, plastic and melamine products, agro-products, pearl items, sari (maslin, silk), nakshi kantha, handicrafts, among others, were on display which drew huge crowd each day.







Export-quality products donated by Walton Group, Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd., ACI Ltd. and Mondol Group (Apello Fashions Ltd) were also on display.







Nigerian Minister for Industry, Trade and Investments, representative of the Governor of Kaduna State along with Chamber President and other dignitaries visited the stall and admired the quality of Bangladeshi products. Publications on export and investment and tourism potentials, among others, were also on display. Roll-up-Banners containing pictorial description of the impressive achievements of Bangladesh at home and abroad were put around the pavilion.







Documentaries on the development journey of Bangladesh were screened simultaneously which was an added attraction.Bangladesh also received "Best Foreign Participant Award" last year at the 40th fair organized by the KACCIMA.







Nigeria is the largest economy of Africa and 6th largest producer of oil in the world having a population of 200 million people.

