World Consumer's Rights Day today

National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate Director General Bablu Kumar Saha speaking at a press briefing at TCB Building in the capital on Saturday. Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin were present at the event.



World Consumer Rights Day by the initiative of the National Consumer Rights Protection Department will be observed on Sunday. The theme of this year is 'Mujib Borsher Ongikar- Shurokkhito Bhokta Odhikar' in honor of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The information was given at a press briefing at the conference room of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate at the TCB building on Saturday. The day is observed to raise more awareness among the masses. A 'Consumer Awareness' hotline number will be inaugurated on 15 March for consumer-related complaints. At present, thousands of buyers are buying their necessities, some have good experiences while others are bad. Some consumers are buying overpriced goods while others are being taken advantage of.





As part of the consumer awareness program, 'Jari gaan' will be played across 8 places in Dhaka. At the same time, the day will be celebrated across the whole nation. Various events have been organized on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, like rallies, discussion meetings and other activities but it has been halted in response to the current pandemic of Corona.





Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin said, "In this coming Ramadan and throughout the whole year, we will be working together to ensure the initiatives of the government on ensuring consumer rights through proper pricing of goods across all levels, starting from importers and manufacturers to the consumers. I hope everyone from their own respective place will help with our initiatives."





National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate Director General Bablu Kumar Saha said, "Various campaigns and initiatives have been executed observing the World Consumers Rights Day. National Consumers Rights protection agency serves both consumers and businesses. We do not carry out drives based on complaints only, we do it on any given day at any given time. We have been organizing meetings with various organizations every Wednesday which has received a huge response."





According to the directorate, the National Consumer Rights-Conservation Directorate has raided 26 thousand 3 hundred and 94 markets in the light of Section 17 of the Consumer Rights Protection Act - 2009, from March 8, 2009, till 2020 where 55 crores 60 lac and 3 thousand 642 taka were fined across 74,210 establishments. The department is also distributing posters, pamphlets, leaflets, stickers, and calendars at various times to raise awareness of consumer rights.

Leave Your Comments