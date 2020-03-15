BCS election held

Shoeb Chowdhury Vice President of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) casts his vote for BCS EC election 2020- 2022 at BICC in the city on Saturday. ICT leaders Sheikh Kabir Ahmed and Birendra Adikari were seen in the picture. -AA



The election for 2020-2022 period of Bangladesh Computer Samity, the largest national organization of ICT industry, was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city on Saturday.





Two panels and three independent candidates contested in the election. Each panel consists of seven candidates. The panel 'Somomona Parishad' candidates are Md Shahid-ul-Munir, Mosharaf Hossain Sumon, Yusuf Ali Shamim, Jabedur Rahman Shaheen, Mohammad Monirul Islam, Mozher Imam Chowdhury (Pinu) and Mujahid Al Beruni Sujan.







The members of another panel named 'Challengers 2021' include Subrata Sarker, Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan, Asubullah Khan, Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Alam Bhuiyan Jewel, Rashed Ali Bhuiyan and Abdul Momin Khan.The three independent candidates are AT Shafique Uddin Ahmed, SM Wahiduzzaman and Md Monjurul Hasan.





Somomona Parishad dominated in the election winning 5 posts out of 7. The elected candidates of the panel are: Md Shahid-Ul-Munir, Mohammad Monirul Islam, Mosharaf Hossain Sumon, Jabedur Rahman Shaheen and Md Muzahid Al Beruni. The two winning candidates of the panel 'Challengers 2021' are Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan and Rashed Ali Bhuiyan.





T I M Nurul Kabir acted as chairman of the election board while Sheikh Kabir Ahmed and Birendra Nath Adhikari are members.Habibullah N Karim is the chairman of the Election Appeal Board while Mozammel Haque and Abul Kalam Azad are members.





Most of the 1128 voters exercised their franchise in a festive mood with a view to electing a new leadership to lead the country's ICT sector.





Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) Vice President Shoeb Chowdhury also cast their votes in the election.

