'Spl body to keep essentials' prices stable during Ramadan'



The government has formed a special committee to keep the prices of daily essentials stable during the holy month of Ramadan, said Commerce secretary Md Jafar Uddin on Saturday.







"The committee members will sit in meeting on every Sunday after monitoring the market during the holy month," he said this at a press briefing at the conference room of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in the capital.







Jafar Uddin said a total of 28 teams will monitor the wholesale and retail markets across the country, reports UNB.





"I will lead a team of 7-8 members in the upcoming month. We have taken it as a challenge to keep the market of daily commodities stable this year.







Because, we don't want to create burden on general people," he added.





He also said the capacity of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has been increased by ten times compared to the last ten years to keep the market stable. TCB Director General Bablu Kumar Shaha said their institution has been able to gain public trust by their previous activities.







"We took many programs to celebrate the World Consumer Rights Day, 2020 but it will be observed on small-scale on Sunday due to coronavirus fear," he also said.



