Weapons recovered from CU dormitory





Chittagong University authorities (CU) seized various types of domestic weapons including iron pipes, rods, stones and several sticks and machete in a drive conducted early on Wednesday morning.Hall authority and the Proctorial Body jointly raided Shaheed Abdur Rob Hall with the help of police and recovered the weapons. No one was detained during that time.





CU Proctor SM Monirul Hassan said that as part of the regular operation of the university, the Proctorial Body and Hall Administration jointly conducted the operation at Abdur Rob Hall. During the raid, some domestic weapons were recovered.







University of Chittagong is a public research university with multidisciplinary faculties situated across a 2110-acre hilly landmass in Fatehpur Union of Hathazari Upazila, 22 kilometres north of Chittagong city of Bangladesh. This university has the largest campus among Bangladeshi universities. The academic activities of the university formally began on 18 November 1966. It has about 24,000 students and more than 1000 faculty members.

Leave Your Comments