Abe says, no need to declare emergency for COVID-19

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe



Japan's coronavirus outbreak is not at a stage that requires the government to declare an emergency, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.





Abe, who made the comment at a news conference in Tokyo, also said that experts have concluded that Japan has not seen an explosive rise in coronavirus cases.





The number of coronavirus cases in Japan has risen to 1,423 as of Saturday, said public broadcaster NHK. The total of 1,423 infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on charter flights from China, according to NHK data. Japan has now recorded 28 deaths from the virus, including seven from the cruise ship, NHK said.





Several infections were reported among people who had been in other countries hit by the pandemic, including Italy and Egypt. The southwestern Japan prefecture of Saga also recorded its first case.





The new infections included 10 in the western Japan prefecture of Hyogo, nine in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, three each in the central and western Japan prefectures of Aichi and Osaka, two each in the eastern Japan prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Tokyo, and one each in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and in Saga Prefecture. In addition, one person who returned to Tokyo's Haneda Airport, and one member of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force were found to be infected.







According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, a man in his 30s from Osaka Prefecture was confirmed to be infected with the virus at a quarantine station at Haneda Airport. He had been in Italy until March 11, and returned to Japan via Germany on March 12. He was tested after having stayed in the Italian administrative region of Lombardy, where the number of infections has surged.





Meanwhile, the Chiba Prefectural Government reported that a man in his 80s from the city of Sosa had tested positive for the virus on March 12. He had traveled in Egypt from Feb. 26 to March 4, and taken a cruise ship on the Nile.





In Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, a man in his 30s from the city of Soka, and a woman in her 40s from the city of Kawaguchi were confirmed to have the coronavirus.







The man had been in Spain and the United Kingdom on business with two colleagues from Feb. 23 to March 1. The mother of the woman from Kawaguchi had been on a Nile cruise, and tested positive for the virus after returning to Japan.





---Reuters, Tokyo

Leave Your Comments