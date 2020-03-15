KSA to suspend international flights over coronavirus



Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it would suspend international flights for two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak. "The kingdom's government decided to suspend international flights for two weeks (Starting from Sunday March 15th) as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of #CoronaVirus," the foreign ministry tweeted.Saudi Arabia has recorded 86 cases of the virus so far, but no deaths, according to the health ministry.





The kingdom had already halted flights to some countries and closed schools and universities as part of measures to contain the disease. The authorities have also suspended the umrah year-round pilgrimage to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina for fear of the virus spreading.







The Philippines reported on Saturday an additional 34 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing total to 98 ahead of the implementation of quarantine measures in the capital Manila. It marked the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian nation, which has eight coronavirus deaths.





Details of the new cases are being validated and authorities are verifying reports of additional cases, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.





---AFP, Riyadh

