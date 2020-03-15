



Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a Justice at the U.S. Supreme Court. After being nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals by President James Carter Jr. in 1980, Ginsburg was appointed by President Clinton to the Supreme Court on August 10, 1993. She became the second female justice to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, and after 25 years of total command, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now a favorite among the old and the young alike. Her ability to inspire young minds was born from her will to fight against two types of cancer and to stay in top shape in order to do what she loves doing. Read on to know more about this wonder woman of the Court. Ginsburg was born as Joan Ruth Bader on 15, March 1933 in Brooklyn, New York City.



