Mother in nonsense trouble: Disability and our public transport





My working place is Cox's Bazaar. I need to go Dhaka to attend meetings frequently. So I trust aircraft. I try to follow the official rules and regulation of the government of Bangladesh during my office tour. However, time and the need to manipulate other aircraft.







Cooperatives are being implemented in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, Mataarbari Coal Power Project, LNG Terminal, SPM project, four economic zones, construction of Cox's Bazar rail line through Dohazari and various development projects including sea port. The target is Maheshkhali will be the power hub of Bangladesh, Singapore of the future.





Within 2030 years, Maheshkhali alone will supply more than eighteen thousand megawatts of electricity. Land is being acquired for implementation of this project. And naturally the profession or the work has changed a few people. In addition to compensating for the land, various rehabilitation measures have been put in place.





Because, the Honorable Prime Minister said that development is not about deporting anyone. He gave clear instructions to all concerned. During a meeting of the committee on the construction of the Maheshkhali Matarbari Infrastructure, the Prime Minister directed that special training should be provided for the Maheshkhali Matarbari children to be efficiently constructed according to their functions.







Special technical training center should be set up. The power department is in charge. And I was flying from Cox's Bazar to an ATR plane to attend a meeting of his concept paper. On the plane, father and son sit in the front two seats. Mother is the opposite of that. Speaking of moving, it seemed like a well-educated family.





The child shall not be more than five or six years of age. Very fickle and restless in nature. I always like this kind of unstable children. Of my two daughters, the youngest is of this nature. And everyone says I like her more. The big one is the opposite, but he occupies another place in my heart. This is exactly what all the parents in the world think.





I was trying to keep the hand luggage in the overhead locker while standing on the plane. But I could not get the baby to leave because of the restlessness. Father, mother was desperately trying to move him. I kept my luggage in order to keep them from smiling.







Shortly after I left the plane, the child sat in the front seat with my window seat and was looking back at me. I was looking forward to moving again. I practically read the magazine about fifty-sixty minutes into the flight. As usual I concentrated on it.





On the Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route, occasional cloud clouds or foggy weather are felt during the hailstorm. However, this is rarely done in November-March. It was a few times that the aircraft would collapse right now. I will occasionally bend and then I will go on the road.





But is that possible? Cox's Bazar-Dhaka 398.3 km route. Due to traffic and spiraling routes, it takes ten to ten hours to cross the road. So many times, beating, but once in the last two years, it has not been possible. I have to attend meetings in Chittagong twice a month. It takes three to four hours to traverse the long distance at one and a half kilometers. The body is tired and tired of traveling for hundreds of turns. However, I am waiting for the completion of Dohzari Cox's Bazar Ghanudhum railway line.





ADB financing has already begun. By 2024, it is expected that this vehicle of easy, comfortable middle class will fulfill our dream. With the launch of the railway, tourists will increase manifold in Cox's Bazar. The pilot announced the cabin crew was ready for landing. This time again there was some bumping in the aircraft. The aircraft's male cabin crew was checking to see if everyone had a seat belt. The baby sitting in front of me was trying to get her mother to sit in a fixed seat and tie a seat belt. But absolutely not.





The baby was crying and crying. He will never sit in the seat, do the hat-trick. The crew was saying, "Ma'am take your seat and tie the seat belt." The gentle woman was saying, "I'm trying, I can't." "Ma'am is bumping, she's going to have to pack a seat belt for security," the cabin crew said.







Well, the gentle lady was saying, look, my child is a special child, try to understand. The educated, tall handsome crew was very upset and asked, " Ma'am what does mean by special child?" I didn't understand. He must tie the seat belt! Bumping. "Then the mother hugged her baby tightly. I was looking at the mother obsessed with the depression of helplessness. The cabin crew left.





After a while Sudarshini, Suhasini and another cabin crew of Sunyana said, "Your child has to wear a seat belt. We are uncomfortable. " The gentle woman said, "My child's special child, wearing a seat belt is impossible." Annoyed, and she left too.





In calling the Special Child I was a little more focused on the whole incident. We have established 'Arunodaya' in Cox's Bazar in love with these special children.The children did not want to settle down; Stand up. The mother pressed him in the chest and wanted to look up. I noticed that her eyes were tearful, melting hills of hardship. I felt very unfortunate that our special child did not even know what that meant.





I was feeling deeply troubled, seeing the extreme helplessness of a mother, saying to myself, 'Please forgive us. We still couldn't figure out what a special baby meant. An educated, handsome, smart young man who does not understand what a special child is like in aviation. And so many tears, tears and sorrows were pouring out on us.





While there was to be special arrangement for special children in public transport, special seats were to be reserved. As stated in section 32 (1) of the Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities, 2023, "no matter what other law, for the time being in force, the percentage of the total number of seats for all public transport owners or authorities within the time limit prescribed by the Government Gazette Notification." Five percent of the seats will be reserved for people with disabilities. " And public transport refers to all the ordinary transportation of passengers by land, water and air freight. Five percent of the seats in every public transport in Bangladesh are supposed to be reserved for people with special needs, but its implementation has never been noticed.







Cox's Bazar has taken initiative to implement it. Our indoor airplanes do not allocate separate seats / spaces for special needs children. Even buses, launches and trains could not be confirmed on any mass transit. If you disobey this law, there is a punishment. Colleague Masud said that once, several seats were reserved for the Dhaka-Narayanganj route.





One day, he was sitting in a reserved seat when he boarded a passenger bus. When a fellow protester protested, he sat down and said, "I am disabled myself". That is, as travelers we are not aware, not ready, to protect the rights of people with disabilities. Therefore, effective measures should be taken to sensitize the public as well as the common people.





Section 32 (2) of the Act states, "If a public transport owner or authority does not set the stated number of seats, or if the driver, supervisor or contractor of a public transport does not help a disabled person to take a seat in a reserved seat or creates a barrier to accept a seat."





The committee, constituted by law, has sincerely asked the appropriate authorities to cancel the registration of such transportation. Parish will be provided. " Although it has been observed, it is not known whether it has been applied. The district administrators can take training arrangements for all persons with disabilities in the district to reserve five per cent of their total seats in public transport and to raise awareness about the impediments of the national transport authorities in the area.





In our country, there is no record of the number of people with disabilities in public transport, especially on buses, trains, launches. Aircrafts are more highway. Just confirming the seat allocation will not be enough. People with disabilities who work in public transportation, the idea that their rights are very limited is readily permissible in the words of the aircraft cabin crew. This is even more evident in the case of others who are well-educated or illiterate.





All of them need general ideas about disability, institutional training on the protection of their rights. It is necessary to consider whether there can be an obligation to train them in the issue of licensure. It is imperative to take initiatives related to mass transit to sensitize special needs children and others through institutional training.





Otherwise, only about a tenth of the people in the country with a disability will be able to talk about bringing in the mainstream of development, and achieving sustainable development goals within 2030 years will be difficult. One of the philosophies of sustainable development goal is 'Ghar dhabh rishb nasbhav: nawazarhof', that is, no one left behind. The goal of sustainable development is a holistic development concept. If the disabled are deprived of development, the goal of sustainable development will be far-reaching.





Rabindranath has rightly said - "If you put it down, it will bind you down, put it behind you as it pulls you back." The parents of a particular child know and understand the depth of their suffering. How many such mothers' love is manifested daily in the nostalgia of hardship?



Md Kamal Hossain is Deputy

Commissioner of Cox's Bazar

