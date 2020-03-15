'River-grabbers gone into hiding'





State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday said those who grabbed rivers are now in hiding as the drives continue against illegal grabbers to save the rivers.





"The river grabbers remain in hiding due to the government's ongoing drives to protect rivers. The government's drives will continue to save the rivers," he said while addressing a seminar in the capital.





A green group, Bangladesh Nodi Bachao Andolan (Save the River Movement, Bangladesh), arranged the seminar titled 'Encroachment and Pollution-Free River Flow' at the Jatiya Press Club.





The state minister said the government emphasizes the need for more research into rivers, on the study of rivers and disseminating the knowledge.







Noting that the Shipping Ministry has been working to protect the rivers, he said the government formed taskforce to save the rivers, said a PID handout.

Leave Your Comments