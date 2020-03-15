UK reports 10 more coronavirus deaths



Health authorities in England announced on Saturday a further 10 deaths caused by coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.





"I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in England have died," Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said in a statement. "All 10 individuals were in the at-risk groups."





'The public should know every measure we are taking is seeking to save lives and protect the most vulnerable. Every single one of us has a role to play in achieving this.





If you have a new continuous cough or high temperature, please stay at home for seven days. 'I also encourage everyone to be washing their hands for 20 seconds regularly. I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends who have received this difficult news. I ask that their privacy is respected at this time.'







All of the patients who died in the past 24 hours were over 60 and a number of them had underlying health conditions, NHS England said. They were being cared for by nine trusts including Bucking-hamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.





---Reuters

