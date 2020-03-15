11 new coronavirus cases in China



China on Saturday, March 14, reported 11 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths, taking its total number of infections to 80,824 and deaths to 3,189.





Of the new infections in China, four were from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and seven were brought into the country, while 10 of the 13 deaths were in Wuhan, reports the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper.





China's finance ministry said at a briefing on Saturday that the virus had affected first-quarter fiscal revenues but the Chinese economy remained resilient.. No details were given.





China's Ministry of Education (MOE) has started a public consultation on whether college entrance exams, generally held in June, should be postponed or not. A decision has not been made, China's state TV CCTV reported Wang Dengfeng, a senior official with the MOE as saying.





---AP

