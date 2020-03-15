'No flights from Europe till March 31, except UK'





In an effort to curb possible spread of coronavirus, Bangladesh has suspended flights from Europe except the UK till March 31.





Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made this announcement at a press briefing at the state guesthouse Padma in Dhaka on Saturday night. The decision will be effective from today midnight. Bangladesh has also banned visa-on-arrival for all countries for the same period. The Foreign Minister was flanked by Health Minister Zahid Maleque and State Minster for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.





''Like the others, we won't allow passengers from these countries as the World Health Organisation has declared Europe the new epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak,'' said the Foreign Minister. Apart from this, any other passenger coming from abroad will have to be in self-quarantine.





The ban will also be effective for those countries which have already restricted borders that include India, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.Bangladeshi students in India will not be allowed to get into Bangladesh for two weeks.





