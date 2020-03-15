'No situation has emerged to shut schools, colleges'





Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said no situation has emerged till now to close down educational institutions of the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. He came up with the remark while addressing a press conference at AL central office in city's Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on Saturday.







Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "There are lots of talks centering shutting the schools and colleges in the country because of coronavirus. The concerned authorities are vigilant and they are monitoring the situation. The government will take all necessary steps, including shutting down the schools-colleges if any situation arises in this regard."







The COVID-19 has been spread to 128 countries across the globe, he said, adding that several ministers have been infected with the virus such as health minister of Britain, wife of Canadian Prime Minister, The Australian minister for home affairs.





He hoped to prevent coronavirus in future, saying the main epidemic centre of COVID-19 is China and they have been able to control it.About the sincerity of the government to prevent coronavirus in the country, Quader said the government is working relentlessly so that it can combat the disease with all-out preparations.





He said the government has already taken all-out preparations in this regard and the situation is still under control.Three Bangladeshi nationals, who got infected with coronavirus in Italy, are now well, he said."We are taking preparations for celebrating Mujib Year along with the preparations of checking coronavirus in the country as per the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he added.





