'AL candidate violating code of conduct'



The ruling Awami League nominated candidate is continuing the violation of electoral code of conduct in the Dhaka-10 by-election, alleged BNP nominee Sheikh Rabiul Alam Robi. He came up with the allegation while campaigning Dhanmondi and Jigatola in the city on Saturday. Responding to the queries from journalists, Rabiul Alam said, "The AL nominated candidate is continuing the violation of code of conduct.







Though he has been warned by the Election Commission (EC), the ruling party candidate isn't showing any heed to this. He isn't removing banners, festoons. Even, he has held a program with little schoolchildren."







Rabiul Alam urged the candidate of 'boat', the electoral symbol of the Awami League, to remain alert about the electoral code of conduct."People have no faith in the government as it has destroyed the election system," he further said.The BNP candidate called upon the voters to come to the polling centers.







