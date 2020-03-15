Mission in London postpones Independence Day program





In view of the rapid escalation of the highly contagious and infectious coronavirus (COVID-19), the Bangladesh High Commission in London has postponed the Bangladesh Independence and National Day Reception 2020 scheduled for March 30.







"Bangladesh High Commission in London has decided to postpone, until further notice, the Bangladesh Independence and National Day Reception 2020 scheduled in the evening of March 30, 2020," said a press release on Saturday, reports BSS.





The High Commission deeply regrets any inconvenience caused by this decision taken in view of this unwarranted situation and in the interest of public health safety, the release added.





Once this pandemic situation gets back to normal and large public gatherings are no longer a health and safety threat, the Bangladesh High Commission will make a fresh announcement in this regard, it said.





The High Commission has requested all Bangladeshi-British to practice maximum caution to protect themselves against COVID-19 infections and wished the very best of health, wellbeing and long life for the Bangladeshi community members in the UK.





