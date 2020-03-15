Modi's video conference with SAARC countries today





Raveesh Kumar, spokesman of Ministry of External Affairs of India informed on Saturday through Twitter that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the member countries of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) on Sunday to discuss probable ways to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus.





In a tweet on Saturday evening Raveesh Kumar posted: "Coming together for common good! 15 March, 1700 IST PM @narendramodi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region."Leaders of all member countries of SAARC including Pakistan have in the meantime welcomed Narendra Modi's proposal to discuss the issue with the South Asian heads of governments.





Coronavirus has meanwhile caused the deaths of more than 5000 people worldwide. Its vaccine or antidote has not been yet invented as a result the virus is spreading through different countries at a rapid pace. Authorities of all countries across the globe have meanwhile taken up stringent initiatives to resist coronavirus.





