Demo against quarantine mismanagement

An Italy-returnee with his little child in his lap venting anger over quarantine mismanagement at Ashkona Hajj Camp in the city on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



A group of Italy-returnees quarantined at capital's Ashkona Hajj Camp demonstrated on Saturday afternoon alleging that there was mismanagement inside the dormitories.







In presence of police and Ansar men they shouted saying, ''We are in good health with no fever or no coughing. Let us go home.'' They also complained that there were children among the returnees but no food was served.





Following the chaos, army personnel were deployed in the quarantine camp. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed it at around 8 on Saturday night and said, ''Upon the request of Health Ministry, army personnel were deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp to control access of the Italy-returnees and their security.''





Ignoring repeated calls from the authorities concerned, as many as 142 Bangladeshis returned home from Italy on Saturday morning. However, their body temperature found normal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and they were put on isolation at Ashkona Hajj Camp.



''Temperature of their body remains as usual and all are doing fine.'' Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said at a press briefing in the capital.





Meanwhile, another patient undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a hospital in the capital was tested negative raising the number to three.





''He was diagnosed on Friday and the results were negative. We will carry out another test after 24 hours to ensure if he is fully recovered,'' said Professor Flora. On March 8, Bangladesh confirmed three cases of coronavirus positive. Of them, two returned home from Italy, the worst-hit European nation with 1,441 casualties.





IEDCR tested 24 persons in the past 24 hours raising the total to 221 and none found COVID-19 positive. Meanwhile, 23 Bangladeshis quarantined in the suburbs of the Indian capital for 14 days, arrived home on Saturday.





A flight of Indigo Airlines carrying them landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:56pm. They were handed over to their family members.







So far, the deadly COVID-19 has killed 5,798 people across the world with more than 154,000 cases of infection. China tops the list with 3,189 deaths and more than 80 thousand cases followed by Italy with 1,441 deaths. Iran has recorded 611 deaths followed by South Korea with 72 casualties. Spain has so far recorded 191 deaths followed by France with 79 deaths while the USA recorded 55 casualties.







A total of 149 countries and territories are having the lashes of coronavirus which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in November last year.





