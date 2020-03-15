Liberation War organizer Mozammel Haque passes away





Md Mozammel Haque, one of the organizers of Liberation War, passed away at his residence in the district town’s Bagrakhasa on Saturday night.





He was 81.





Mozammel breathed his last at his home around 8pm. He had been suffering from various ailments.





He is survived by two sons and a daughter.





During the Liberation War, he headed the Chhatra League unit of Sherpur thana unit and was a member of the Sarbadalia Chhatra Sangram Parishad.





He served as general secretary of the ruling party’s Sherpur unit from 1986 to 2007.





Mozammel had to spend 17 months in jail for protesting against the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasaina donated Tk 21 lakh for the treatment of the Liberation War organizer last year.





She expressed profound shock at his passing away and prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul.





Mozammel’s namaz-e-janaza will be held on the Sherpur Government College ground in the district town around 2:30pm on Sunday, his family source said.





He will be laid to rest at the town’s Chapatali municipal graveyard.





Awami League’s Sherpur unit President Atiur Rahman Atik (MP), General Secretary Chandan Kumar Paul, Zila Parisahd Chairman Humayun Kabir Ruman, Municipality Mayor Golam Mohammad Kibria Liton, among others, mourned his death.





