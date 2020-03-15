Coronavirus outbreak: 152 Bangladeshis return from Italy









Another batch of 152 Bangladeshis returned home from Italy on Sunday morning.





They arrived on a flight of Emirates Airlines and were sent to the hajj camp quarantine from the airport, said doctor Shahriar Sajjad, in-charge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport medical team.





On Saturday, 142 Bangladeshis returned from Italy, the worst-affected European country.





Death toll from coronavirus or COVID-19 reached 5,436 globally as of Saturday. Besides, 145,810 new cases were reported from around the world, according to worldometer.





Bangladesh reported two new coronavirus cases on Saturday.





The government has suspended on-arrival visas for all countries and stopped allowing passengers from Europe until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

