First 3 coronavirus patients discharged: IEDCR

















The first three coronavirus patients detected in Bangladesh have recovered fully and been discharged, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) announced Sunday.





IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora made the disclosure at a regular media briefing in Dhaka on Sunday.





She said two new COVID-19 cases were detected in the country.





"We’ve so far tested samples from 231 patients. Samples from 20 people were tested in the past 24 hours. So far, we’ve detected coronavirus infection among five people. Two more people have been diagnosed with the disease," she said at a press briefing at IEDCR, Mohakhali.





She said both the newly-infected patients had come from Europe.





"One of the patients, a 29-year-old male travelled from Germany and the other, a male in his 40s, came from Italy. The latter has high blood pressure and other medical conditions. However, both of them are in stable condition," she said.

Leave Your Comments