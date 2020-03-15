4 JMB men sentenced to death for killing Hindu priest in Panchagarh









Four members of banned militant group Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were sentenced to death on Sunday for killing a Hindu priest in Panchagarh in 2016.





The convicts are – Jahangir alias Rajib Gandhi, Rajibul Islam, Alamgir Hossain and Ramzan Ali.





Rajshahi Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar pronounced the verdict at 11am.





Among the convicts, Rajibul is on the run.





Jogeshwar Roy, 50, a Hindu priest, was hacked to death and Gopal Chandra Roy, 35, a devotee, was shot in an attack by miscreants in Debiganj upazila on February 21, 2016.

