SC goes into vacation today









The Supreme Court (SC) is going into a 14- day vacation from today to March 28, leaving vacation benches and one

Court of Chamber Judge to deal with the urgent matters at the High Court and Appellate Division respectively.





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has constituted eight vacation benches for the High Court Division and nominated Justice Md Nuruzzaman as Chamber Judge to look into the urgent matters at the Appellate Division.





According to a notice signed by Appellate Division registrar Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan, Justice Md Nuruzzaman will hear cases at chamber court on March 16 and 24.





The Supreme Court will resume its regular operation on March 29.





