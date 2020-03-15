4 madrasa students killed in Sirajganj road crash





At least four madrasa students were killed and 16 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck at Talukdar Bazar in Kamarkhand upazila on early Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Yasin Ali,23, Khaled Hasan, 21, Imran Hossain, 14, and Elias Hossain, 22. All of them were student of Islami Madrasa in city’s Tejgaon.





Shaheed Alam, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge Paschim Police Station, said the madrasa students were returning to Dhaka from a picnic in Naogaon.

The accident took place when their bus collided with a truck on Bangabandhu Bridge Paschim connecting highway, leaving Yasin, Khaled and Imran dead on the spot and 17 others injured around 2:30am.





On information, police recovered the bodies and took the injured to Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib 250-Bed General Hospital.





Elias succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Dhaka for better treatment, the OC said.





Police seized the bus and truck but their drivers managed to flee, the OC added.

