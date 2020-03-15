Bagerhat road crash: Death toll climbs to 8





Three more people , who sustained injuries in a road accident on Khulna-Mawa highway in Kakdanga area in Fakirhat upazila on Saturday, died at Khulna Medical College and Hospital early Sunday, raising the death toll from the incident to eight.





The deceased were identified as Rafiza Khatun, four-month-old baby of Liakat Hossain of Pirojpur district, Apurba Haldar, 35, son of Jagadish Haldar, Abbas Uddin, 45, of Madaripur district, Rumi Akter, 35, wife of Shiru Mia of Khulna district, Hamida Begum, 30, wife of Sagir Khan of Barguna district, Mehedi Hasan, 22, son of Bazlur Raman of Kushtia district, Shobha Rani Gain, 48, wife of Chitta Ranjan and Parboti Das, 35, daughter of Dulal Das of Khulna district.





Khairul Anam, officer-in-charge of Fakirhat Police Station, said five people were killed and 12 others injured after a bus collided head on with a rod-laden truck on Khulna-Mawa highway in Kakdanga area in Fakirhat upazila around 4 pm on Saturday.





The injured were taken to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex and Khulna Medical College Hospital.





Three more victims, who were undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital, succumbed to their injuries early Sunday and around 11 am this (Sunday) morning.

















Leave Your Comments