A fire broke out at a multi-story building in the city’s Mohakhali area on Sunday.





Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the nine-story building around 2:50 pm near Royal Filling Station and spread soon.





On information, eight firefighting units rushed to the spot and are trying to bring the fire under control.





Leave Your Comments