N’ganj fire victim dies at DMCH





A man who suffered burn injuries in a fire at Kanchpur of Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj early Saturday died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning.





The deceased was identified as Ashraf, 45.





Ashraf, who suffered 75 percent burn injury, was undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of the hospital and breathed his last around 8:30 am, said inspector Bacchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost





Ashraf and his wife Rozina, 35, were admitted to DMCH after they suffered burn injuries in the fire originated from leak in gas pipeline.









