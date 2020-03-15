DU, RU students for postponing academic activities

In the wake of the detection of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, students of Dhaka University (DU) and Rajshahi University (RU) on Sunday demanded that all academic activities be suspended.

They formed separate human chains on their respective campuses to push for their demand, saying they want to go home.

At the DU, first-year students, mostly resident ones, formed a human chain in front of anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture demanding suspension of all academic activities.

They also demanded that medical camps be set up on the campus to ensure their proper treatment.

While addressing the human chain, Raihan Ahmed, a student of 2019-20 session, said: "Although the situation is under control, it might turn worse anytime. We want to return home."

He alleged that their vice-chancellor and proctor are making ‘irresponsible’ remarks about their safety and security.

A delegation of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu), led by its Assistant General Secretary Saddam Hussain, also submitted a memorandum to university authorities demanding postponement of all classes and exams.

Earlier on Saturday, three third-year students went on a hunger strike demanding cancellation of all academic and residential activities at DU.

Meanwhile, RU students also formed a human chain in front of the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Senate Bhaban on the campus demanding closure of the university.

They were carrying placards that read: “We want the campus to be closed”

and “We want to be safe from coronavirus”.

