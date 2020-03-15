BNP swipes at AL, says it’s infected with virus

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Sunday alleged that the misdeeds by the leaders of its associate bodies suggest Awami League has got infected with various viruses.

“BNP is not affected with any virus. You (AL) have changed the leadership of Jubo League as it was infected with virus by indulging in casino and other scandals. You have also recently affected with a virus by Jubo Mohila League leader Papia,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader further said, “I’ve also heard that virus has also spread to your office (AL office) as you’re engaging in quarrel there. So, it’s you, not us, got infected with virus.”

A faction of Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (Jagpa) arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, demanding BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s release.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, wished recovery of the ruling party from virus as she thinks it will help exercise good politics in the country.

The BNP leader alleged that the government still could not take proper preparations to tackle the coronavirus. “We’re less prepared than other countries in the world to face the coronavirus.”

He said the government should train nurses and doctors and equip the health centres with necessary machinery and necessary things to face the virus if it outbreaks here.

Nazrul said people are sacred of getting infected with coronavirus, but the government is doing politics over the issue instead of taking effective steps to prevent it.