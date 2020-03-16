Worldwide waffling





A woman from the US, who was infected with coronavirus during the last week of February, shared her experience regarding COVID-19 on Facebook. In the post, Seattle-based Elizabeth Schneider revealed how she contracted the virus, symptoms, immune system, precautions and misconceptions about it and the fact that she has now recovered. Her post has gone viral and has got over 27,000 shares and 3,500 comments. In her post, Schneider wrote: "I had COVID-19 and here is my story. I made this post public out of several requests from my friends who asked me to share.



I hope it gives you some good information and peace of mind!" "First how easily you can get it.











In 2013, an area of the Yellowstone supervolcano started rising at an unusually high rate. Over the next two years, it rose by over 5.9 inches per year-the highest rate of uplift ever recorded inside the caldera. What was behind this was unknown. Now, scientists have said this unusual period of ground deformation was the result of magma intrusion deep below the Norris Geyser Basin area. When magma rises, it pushes the rock above it up. In a study published in the Journal of Geological Research-Solid Earth, researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) looked at the event and found magma rising under the Basin was behind the uplift.











COVID-19 has continued to spread with 456 cases now confirmed in the UK as the number continues to rise. Yesterday, the World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic after it spread to multiple countries across the world. There have now been eight reported deaths from the virus in the UK and many people have self-isolated to try and protect themselves from contracting the illness. This morning, GMB's resident doctor, Dr Hillary, explained that he thought the response to it was delayed. Dr Hillary was quick to criticize the reaction to the illness.



and dubbed the rapid spread of coronavirus "predictable" as the number of people diagnosed worldwide is rapidly increasing.











Japan must take "bold and unprecedented" steps to beat the economic fallout from the coronavirus, its economy minister said, suggesting large-scale fiscal stimulus is in the works, as the government tries to fend off a recession. Any spending package would add to support by the Bank of Japan, which is expected to ease policy next week to cushion the blow from the Covid-19 outbreak and shore up business confidence in the world's third-largest economy. Plunging financial markets have added to a sense of urgency for global policymakers as they ready more measures. "The government and the central bank share a strong sense of concern" about fallout from the coronavirus, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.





Leave Your Comments