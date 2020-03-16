Coordinate jewelry with your outfit





Are you having trouble figuring out how to coordinate jewelry to match your outfit? Here are some of our favorite tips and tricks.





What's more frustrating than picking out the perfect outfit? Trying to pick out the perfect jewelry to go along with it.





It's great to have choices, but too many can turn dressing into something dreadful. If this sounds familiar, don't think for a second you're alone! Women all over the world are stuck in this predicament every week--if not every day!







In fact, women spend an average of 90 minutes a week in their closets choosing what to wear.





Jewelry is the staple of the ensemble, so why not make informed decisions when you accessorize? Here's how to coordinate jewelry to the fullest:





1. The Jewelry Matches the Occasion







Dangling wrist jewelry doesn't work so well when you're typing on a keyboard. If you're dressing for work (and you plan on typing a lot at work), you might want to skip the bangles and hanging bracelets.







Your choice of jewelry for church hopefully wouldn't be the same selection as an evening at the club. Make sure to consider where you're going, what you'll be doing, and how the jewelry comes off to onlookers.







There is such a thing as the wrong type of jewelry for the occasion.







2. Busy Patterns and Simple Jewelry Go Hand-in-hand





Alternatively, loud and ornate jewelry can muddy a busy print, no matter how great it is. Busy prints and wild jewelry can get gaudy fast.







Consider solid bracelets, watches, and earrings instead of showy accessories.





Even the material of the outfit should be taken into consideration. If the wardrobe has heavily stitched or ruffled fabric, ornate jewelry can come off just as tacky as it is on a busy print.







3. Use Statement Earrings to Highlight the Face





Your dress game may be on point, but if you intend to make your face the star of the show, grab a pair of statement earrings. You know the flashy, glittery ones that highlight your eyes.





Take into account the shape of your face and which pair will do the most to bring out the facial differences that make you.







Ladies with heart-shaped faces, for example, might consider drop earrings that don't taper at the bottom. Ladies with oval faces should consider studs and triangular earrings to show off their cheekbones.



4. Jewelry That Compliments Skin Tone





Jewelry shouldn't just go with your outfit. Women who win at accessorizing these days know how to highlight their skin tones with their jewelry.







Silver is a standard metal that illuminates most natural tones. Gold goes especially well with darker hair and matte skin.







Cooler skin tones go well with gems that are red, purple and blue. Also, white gold is an excellent choice of metal for cooler skin tones.





Warmer skin tones pair nicely with yellow, orange and green gemstones in addition to yellow metals.





5. Mixing Warm Jewelry With Cool Colors







Rubies, canary diamonds, and amber gems make a statement by themselves. These colors are fiery and ambitious and look great over black and white. But did you think you could pair them with their opposite colors?







Warm gemstones pair nicely with plain blue or purple material. For instance, a set of rubies on top of a royal blue top completes the look with a bold statement.







6. Mixing Cool Jewelry With Warm Colors





There's a science behind matching up colors in fashion. Many stylists refer to the color wheel for inspiration.







The color wheel will tell you that as warm and cool shades blend one way, they also blend in the opposite. Deep green and dark blue gemstones pop against a yellow or orange dress.







Striking the balance between cool and warm colors is basically what accessorizing is all about. Try to coordinate jewelry and outfits to be the prettiest "opposites attract" example out there.







7. Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend







That's not something new. Diamonds have been fixed in jewelry since they were first discovered by people thousands of years ago.







And there's a good reason they've been such popular gems for so long: the diamond goes with anything!







Unsure of how to coordinate jewelry with your outfit? Opt in for a pair of diamonds. (Cubic zirconia isn't a bad runner up, either.) The classic white diamond acts as a prism under the light, showing off all the colors that make up its composition.







Heads up, the whole spectrum's in there.







8. White Pearls and Sea-Colored Clothes





You can't quarry pearls from a rock. Instead, specialists dive for oysters or cultivate their own pearls in a simulated environment.







It should come to no shock, then, that pearls especially compliment those shades of colors found in the sea. From aqua and deep blues to greens and stormy grays, these sea gems pair best with various shades of ocean water.







9. Gold, Black, and White





Make sure to coordinate jewelry that's black or gold, simple and powerful statements in themselves, with simple and classic attire. That perfect little black cocktail dress will do well with bright gold jewelry or onyx gemstones.







A simple, plain dress (such as a flat black or white dress) showcases black gems and gold metal like an Art Deco muse. Daisy Buchanan will have nothing on you.







10. Match Spring and Summer Attire With Cool Colors





The bright airiness and freshness of spring and summer clothes look great with cool, natural colors. Try gemstones like blue topaz or green peridot against soft and neutral fabrics or patterns.







Turn your outfit into something inspired straight from nature by mixing naturally-paired colors together.







Coordinate Jewelry Like an Expert Accessorizer!





There's a lot of knowledge and insight required to coordinate jewelry like a star. Fortunately, now you have some real insider tips to perfect your look and shave off some of that time picking out your outfit.



The writer is a freelancer

