Cumilla MP inaugurates kabaddi match

Comilla-1 MP Mohammad Shubid Ali Bhuiyan inaugurating a Kabaddi match in Daudkandi of Cumilla on Sunday. -AA



A union-based Kabaddi Competition was held at the Daudkandi Adarsha Pilot High School play ground of Daudkandi upazila in Cumilla organized by Daudkandi Model Police Station on Friday afternoon in celebration of the Great Independence Day.







MP of Cumilla-1 Major general Md Subid Ali Bhuian (rtd.) inaugurated the competition as the chief guest. In his speech, the chief guest said that the people of the country will become good citizens of the country through sports. 'Our Awami League government always gives importance to sports, and we want our children to come forward with the spirit of sports' he added.







The Competition was presided over by Md Rafiqul Islam, OC of Daudkandi Model police Station. Senior Assistant Police super Abu Salam Chowdhury was present as the special guest. Sixteen teams participated on the competition. Union parishad Chairman, Chairman of upazila sports agency, people from different classes of profession, including political and social elites were present on the occasion.





---Liton Sarkar Badol, Cumilla

Leave Your Comments