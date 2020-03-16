Trishal ASP gets crest of best officer

Mymensingh SP Ahmaruzzaman giving a crest of best officer to Trishal ASP Swagata Bhattacharya Mou in Mymensingh district on Sunday. -AA



Trishal and Phulbaria's ASP Sagota Bhattacharya Mou has been selected for the second time as the best Circle Officer in Mymensingh district. The best Circle officer was awarded at the monthly welfare meeting in the Mymensingh Police Lines hall room on Sunday.





District Police Super Md Ahmaruzzaman PPM distributed crest and certificate to Tishal circle's Shagota Bhattachrya Mou ASP for increasing awareness of crime prevention, crime policy, law and order improvement, courage, elimination of crime from society, and for quick settlement of cases.







Additional District Superintendent of Police of Sadar Circle Al amin, Circle ASP Ali Hayder and sharmin Chomki (Apprentice) were present on the occasion. In February, ASP Sagota Bhattacharya Mou was awarded the award for his workmanship, dedication and hard work. He joined Trishal Circle on December 2.





---Khorshidul Alam Mojib, Trishal

