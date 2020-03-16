Seminar on nanotech held at NSTU

Noakhali Science and Technology University VC Didar Ul Alam speaking at a seminar on 'Nanotechnology is the future: a growing STEM field' in Noakhali on Sunday. -AA



An academic seminar titled 'Nanotechnology is the future: a growing STEM field' was held at the Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU). Prof. Dr. Didar Ul Alam, Vice-chancellor of the university, was present as Chief Guest and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Faruque Uddin, treasurer of the university, was present as special guest.







Prof. Dr. M Jamal Uddin, Director of the Center for Nanotechnology, Coppin State University delivered his keynote speech on the "Nanotechnology is the future: a growing STEM field." Dr. Jamal explained the importance of nanotechnology in chemistry, medicine, biotechnology, drug delivery, robotics and agriculture. His speech also covered the areas of nano filter, gold nano-particles, silver nano-particles, biodiesel production and biosensors. He also presented his research work and published articles on nanotechnology.







Prof. Jamal also emphasized the introduction of nanotechnology research in Noakhali Science and Technology University. Prof. Dr. Newaz Mohammed Bahadur, Dean, Faculty of Education sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammed Yusuf Miah, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Salim Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Science participated in the discussion on the keynote speech. All the speakers emphasized on the importance of nanotechnology in the field of medicine specially for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases.





The seminar was presided by Prof. Dr. Mohammad Safiqul Islam, Department of Pharmacy, NSTU. Faculty members and students from the different departments of NSTU were present in the seminar. After the seminar, an Understanding of Memorandum (MoU) was signed by Prof. Dr. Didar Ul Alam on behalf of the Noakhali Science and Technology University and Prof. Dr. M Jamal Uddin on behalf of the Center for Nanotechnology, Coppin State University, USA. Prof. Didar Ul Alam mentioned that both the institutes will be benefited from this MoU.





---Shahriyar Naser, NSTU

