Business spending plans may hold key to Bank of Japan's next move

A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. -Reuters



Capital expenditure, one of the few bright spots in the fragile Japanese economy, will be a key focus for the Bank of Japan as it weighs options to reduce the fallout from the widening coronavirus outbreak, sources familiar with its thinking say.





That means any measures the central bank will take in coming months will be aimed at preventing a sharp deterioration in business confidence and investment, they said.







With a key corporate sentiment survey due out in April, the BOJ may take a two-step approach: adopt stop-gap steps at its next meeting on March 18-19 to deal with the immediate hit to firms from the virus, and consider bolder monetary measures next month, they say.







Such a strategy would buy the BOJ more time to assess the scale of damage to the economy from the epidemic, and ensure it makes the most out of its dwindling policy ammunition. The BOJ is taking a cue from the markets' tumble after the Fed's emergency interest rate cut this week that simple rate cuts may not do much to turn around markets at this stage.







"There's not much data available to gauge the impact of the virus in March," said one of the sources. "More fundamental discussions on the economy and price momentum may have to wait until April," the source said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, a view echoed by two other sources.







Separate sources have told Reuters the BOJ may take steps this month to ensure firms do not face a financial squeeze before the end of the current fiscal year, but gave no specifics. There is no consensus within the central bank on whether further steps will be needed.







That will largely depend on how financial markets move ahead of its March 18-19 rate review. Expectations of more easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve have undermined the dollar and pushed up the yen, which policymakers closely monitor. If markets grow even more volatile and severely hurt business confidence, the BOJ may take steps in March such as increasing its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), analysts say.











---Reuters, Tokyo

Leave Your Comments