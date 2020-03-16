Students at JU 'gonorooms' terrified due to coronavirus

A lot of students stay together in one 'gonoroom' due to shortage of residential space in the university. -AA



Though Jahangirnagar University (JU) is known as the only residential university in the country, there are no seats available for the students of first year, second year and third year as well. Students of the university are experiencing acute seat crisis.





This correspondent visited most of the gonorooms of university's residential hall and found a large group of students passing glorious student life in each, crammed in extremely unhygienic conditions with fear of Coronavirus.





More than 100 to 150 first-year students have to stay one 'gonoroom' together. There is no space to pelt foot on the floor. Later, they will get the scope to move into a 'mini gonoroom' promoting the second year in where ten to sixteen students stay in a room meant for four. Notwithstanding The University used to enroll students according to so-called vacant seats in its dormitories.





As a result, students of Gono rooms have no chance to turn around in their sleep without encroaching on a fellow, a large number of students also live on the teacher's quarter smell room amid an unhygienic atmosphere, a situation that makes Students in danger of infecting any type of contagious disease. For a pathogen that spreads through touch, the coronavirus may wreak havoc if it manages to make its way to JU gonorooms.





"We are trying to remain conscious as we are living in a vulnerable environment where any type of virus can spread most rapidly because a large number of us stay together," said Anupom Hasan Nepun, a resident of Mir Mosharraf Hossain hall's gonoroom. Jamil Adnan, Another first-year student and a resident of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman Hall, said 'Students have to stay over two years in 'gonorooms' (mass rooms) after joining the lone residential university of the country.'





According to Adnan, over 1,600 students living in the gonorooms of 16 Residential halls of the university express deep concerns in the wake of the first confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country.







Several students demanded that university authorities should take the matter seriously and take preparation accordingly. They urged the university administration to suspends all academic activities and keep the university shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





The Pro-VC of JU, Prof Dr. Md. Nurul Alam (Education) said we haven't sat down yet on this particular issue. We will decide on this very soon.





The Pro-VC of JU, Prof Dr. Md Amir Hossain (administration) told the Asian Age, "We are aware of this and looking time to time at what other universities and governments are deciding then we will come to a decision. If all the school, college, university are closed, we will also do it."





