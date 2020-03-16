Emily wanted to be a pop star





Actress Emily Blunt says veteran star Judi Dench talked her out of becoming a pop star. During her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Blunt revealed that she wanted to be a pop star, reports eonline.com. "I could have been Britney (Spears)," she joked, noting that her dreams were short-lived because of one minor detail. "I realized I wasn't good at dancing and I didn't want to be Britney…I don't know," she added. The 'A Quiet Place Part II' star admitted that she had recorded some songs and even tried dance lessons. "I don't want to tell you too much because I feel like someone is going to find these songs. Do you want to know the name of one of them? 'Ring It Up'. It will never see the light of day," she said. After getting a laugh from Kimmel, Blunt assured the late-night host that she didn't help writes the tune.





