Kartik wants to work with his favorite filmmakers



The young heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan got us smitten in all his films so far, he has that charm, that zeal and fire in him that really reaches the hearts of the audience. His exemplary hard work, dedication and love towards his work have made him one of the most looked up to actor by leading directors. The popular actor has worked with one of the best directors in the industry and his 2020 line up clearly shows it.





But just like a true artiste, Kartik Aaryan wants to achieve more and confesses that he still has a long wishlist. Kartik who's currently shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' desires to work with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shoojit Sircar and Zoya Akhtar. He wants to work with these filmmakers who are known to experiment with cinema and try something new and Aaryan is always known to pick scripts over banners.





With that irresistible smile on his face, he went on saying in one of his recent interviews, "I am waiting for that one call from filmmaker who is on my wish list- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and Shoojit Sircar. I will take my success more seriously the day I sign films with them."





The actor was praised highly for his dual role in his last release, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. His old-school and naive avatar and his millennial approach to a love saga, both won him great reviews from the critics.







