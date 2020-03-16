Shajal, Prova's new drama 'Onushuchona'



Popular actor Abdun Noor Shajal and Sadia Jahan Prova acted opposite Sajal in the tele-drama title 'Onushuchona'. The story is written by Israfil Alam and Mizanur Rahman Belal and produced by Aditya Jonny.





In the drama Shajal is playing a madman character. For this character he dressed up like a madman, messy hair, dirty clothes and torn pajamas and Prova is with her.Shajal said: "Earlier, I played the role of a mentally ill person but I never acted as a madman. It was a different experience while working in this drama. Everyone calls me a romantic hero. I am working on new characters to change the viewer's perception."





"The drama was made with a family story. But it is also an emotional drama. My character is pretty interesting too. It was nice to work with Sajal's bhai. I think the drama will be loved by the audience," said Prova. The director said the drama would be aired on a private channel soon.



