Neha's first song in Bangladesh with Parvez

Neha Kakkar



Popular musician Parvez Sajjad surprised his fans by suddenly releasing a song on his Facebook wall on Friday. Popular Indian musician Neha Kakkar and Parvez sang a playback song for a film almost eight years ago.





But the production of the movie was left incomplete and the project was scrapped. But even so, a beautiful song can never die. Parvez and DJ AKS took the initiative and brought the song to public eight years later. This song, titled 'Nesha Nesha', is written by Pradeep Saha, and has a sampling from the song 'Beder Meye Jochna'. The music is composed by DJ AKS.





"The first Bengali song in Neha Kakkar's career is 'Nesha Nesha'. We gave our voice for a play-back song. But for various reasons the movie did not see the light of day. So DJ AKS and I took the initiative to release the song," said Parvez Sajjad.







"Through the release of this song, I want to say one thing very clearly, that whatever the occasion Bengali songs should be plead. My only goal is to bring Bengali songs back to prominence. Soon the music video of the song will be made and released on a YouTube channel." The song can be heard on DJ AKS official channel on soundcloud.com.

Leave Your Comments