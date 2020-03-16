Moushumi to play a different role in 'Shekor'





Popular actress of cinema industry Moushumi has played numerous roles in a long career. Many of her acting characters have been popular. This time the popular figure is going to work in a completely different genre.





Moushumi will appear on the silver screen in front of the audience as a prostitute. Director Emdadul Haque Khan said revealed this information. He is making a new film with Moushumi in it called 'Shekor'. In addition to directing the movie, he also wrote the story. The screenplay is written by Masum Aziz.





About this, Emdadul Haque Khan said, "In the movie Moushumi will play the role of a mother. Here she will work as a prostitute in order to support her child. There is no one else who can play this character like Moushumi apa. I've already had a talk with her. Apa also liked the story. She gave verbal consent to do the work. I'm feeling great.





I used to bunk school to see Moushumi apa's films. This time I'm going to work with her. My dream is going to come true. Hopefully I can gift a good film to the audience." The director said the shooting will begin in Dhaka, Sylhet and Dauladia brothel from next May. Many actresses from Bangladesh and Kolkata will be seen in the film.

Leave Your Comments