Shakila debuts in film, with 'Operation Sunderban'





For the first time, Shakila Parvin acting in a film titled 'Operation Sunderban' directed by Dipankar Dipon. Basically Shakila came into limelight to perform as model in music video of Mahadi's song 'Tor Mon Parai'. Till now 34 lakh viewers viewed the video. Second Husband is Shakila-starrer first TV play. She got popularity to play the title role 'Tottho Apa', a documentary film.







Shakila has already taken part in shooting of several phases of 'Operation Sunderban'. She is playing the role of Sumi, a junior researcher on tigers, in the film. She is excited to work in this film.





"Operation Sunderban is my first acted film. I am lucky because I got the opportunity to work with such noted actors like Raisul Islam Asad Bhai, Riaz Bhai, Arman Parvez Murad Bhai, Rawnak Bhai, Taskin Bhai and Sima Bhai in this film. As it was my first movie so, I wanted to give my level best effort while acting. I am grateful to director Dipankar Dada because he co-operated me a lot during shooting. In fact, full unit co-operated me.





I believe this film will also create hype among the film-lovers like Dipankar Dada's previous film 'Dhaka Attack'," Shakila Parvin said. Shakila also informed that she has already finished shooting of Nasiruddin Masud-directed Eid play titled 'Bondhu Beiman'. She acted against Mir Sabbir in this play.

