Holders Abahani launch DPL battle with bang

Abahani Limited players shake hands after winning their first match against Partex Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.



Mushfiqur Rahim led from the front with a brilliant hundred as defending champion Abahani Limited launched their Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier league (DPL) campaign with a flourish to humble limp Partex Sporting Club by 81-run at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka on Sunday.







Skipper Mushfiq won the toss and decided that Abahani would bat first. However they survived a top order meltdown to post a competitive 289 for 7 in 50 overs. The left arm pacer Mehedi Hasan Rana who is continued to be overlooked by Bangladesh Selection Panel, wrecked partex batting order towards the end of the innings saw Partex dismissed for 208 in 48.4 overs, with Nazmul Hossain Milon top-scoring with 53 runs.







Mushfiq struck 124 ball 127 runs innings while Mosaddek Hossain added (67) before pace all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin provided late flurry as Abahani could manage some worthwhile runs in their scoreboard. The national star-studded Abahani made a horror start with the man in form Liton Das and his national colleague Mohammad Naim failed to manage score.







Playing only second match in List-A cricket, newcomer bowler Jaynul Islam stole the show by dismissing Mohammad Naim and Najmul Hossain Shanto (15) early in the morning. Aminul Islam (14) and Afif Hossain (3) sunk in the middle of the innings leaving skipper Mushfiqur Rahim to struggle to increase the run rate.







After losing five wickets inside just 67 runs, Mushfiq finally found an ally in Mosaddek Hossain as the duo turned Abahani from helpless to hopeful with 160 run-stand for the sixth wicket as Partex had to wait another 23 overs for their next success.







Partex's most successful bowler Jaynul Islam who finished 3 for 28 including five maiden overs in his 10 over spell, finally broke the stand by removing Mushfiqur. His partner Mosaddek also followed soon in the very next over but after Mosaddek went to a catch by Hasanuzzaman off Tasamul, Saifuddin stepped up the tempo for the holders smashing an unbeaten 39 from 15 balls with five sixes.







Abahani pacer Rana and Saifuddin then put pressure on the Partex top order in which the duo made double blow for Partex in third over. Abahani spinners Taijul, Mosaddek and Arafat Sunny then dried up the runs in the middle overs and captured the wicket of the Partex batsmen at regular intervals before Mehedi Hasan Rana wrapped up the tail with dominance.







Mehedi Hasan Rana claimed four wickets for 55 runs while Taijul took two wickets. Mushfiq was adjudged the player of the match for his magnificent century.







Meanwhile, the supposedly Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club bowling attack pulled back the starry Brothers Union batting line-up to pull off a nail-biting eight-run triumph in their DPL opener at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah.





Chasing 239 for win, Brothers were crushing at 193-5 before losing their last five wickets for 36 runs to succumb to their first defeat of the tournament despite Junaid Siddique's commanding knock. Junaid (97) and Rahatul Ferdous (31) featured in a 58-run stand for the sixth wicket before the wheels came off Brothers' chase.







Junaid missed his first century of this DPL but his partners failed to accompany him on the other end, derailing their pursuit. It was pacer Rejaur Rahman's (4-36) incisive bowling that clinched the contest. The implosion was also triggered by Doleshwar spinner Sharifullah who claimed two wickets in vital time.







Opener Junaid struck 97 from 125 balls including six fours before being last man out. Veteran Tushar Imran also provided 51 runs for Brothers. Earlier after put in to bat first, underrated Taibur Rahman who was adjudged the player of the match struck 94-ball 110 to power Doleshwar to post a decent 238 for seven.





The DPL opener saw another nail-biting finish at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar when Old DOHS Sports Club huffed and puffed to a thrilling 25-run glory over Legends of Rupganj.OLD DOHS were able to defend the manageable 231-run with fiery intentions of winning as Rupganj all-rounder Sohag Gazi's crucial all-round performance went to vain.

