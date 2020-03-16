Mushy touches 10k List-A runs landmark

Abahani Limited captain Mushfiqur Rahim poses for a photo after winning the player of the match award. -BCB



Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim on Sunday touched 10 thousand List-A runs smashing a ton in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division League, the most prestigious List-A cricket event in the country which is widely known as Dhaka League, opener between the defending champions Abahani Limited and Partex Sporting Club at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.





Abahani skipper Mushfiqur smashed 127 off 124 balls, laced with 11 fours and four sixes. It was his 12th ton in List-A cricket. With hitting a ton in the Dhaka League opener, Mushfiqur continued on his tremendous form what he has been demonstrating for a long time.







The right-handed batsman started this match with 9064 List-A runs with his name. Along the way of hitting his 12th List-A ton, he touched the milestone of amassing 10 thousand runs in this format of the game. Riding on Mushfiqur's century, Abahani posted 289 runs while batting first.







While Mushfiqur ended on 127, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Mohammad Saifuddin posted 61 and 39 off 14 balls, respectively. Before the Dhaka League takes the field, Mushfiqur registered his second double-ton in Test cricket career against Zimbabwe in Dhaka. His maiden Test double-ton has been notched against Sri Lanka in 2013.

