Munir BCS president, Monirul secy gen

Md Shahid-Ul-Munir Mohammed Monirul Islam



The panel 'Somomona Parishad' has got majority in the election for 2020-2022 period of Bangladesh Computer Samity. Among 7 executive director posts, the panel has got 5 posts. Another panel named 'Challengers 2021' has got two posts. Epsilon Systems and Solution Ltd Chairman Md Shahid-Ul-Munir has been elected the new president of BCS and Computer City Technologies Ltd Managing Director Mohammed Monirul Islam the secretary general.







The 3 other winners from 'Somomona Parishad' are- Smart Printing Solution Ltd Director Md Mujahid Al Beruni Sujan, Speed Technology and Engineering Ltd Chairman Mosharaf Hossain Sumon and Orient Computers Proprietor Md Jabedur Rahman Shaheen. On the other hand, the winners from 'Challengers 2021' are- Star Teck and Engineering Ltd Chairman Md Rashed Ali Bhuiyan and South Bangla Computer Proprietor Md Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan.







The election was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the city on Saturday. Two panels and three independent candidates contested the election. In this election, 1034 voters out of 1128 have exercised their franchise to elect new leaders of the country's ICT sector. Apart from the central committee of this organization, the elections of the eight branch committees of Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Chattogram, Jashore, Barishal, Mymensingh and Cumilla were held.











