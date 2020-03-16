Share market plunges



On the opening day of the week, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), on Sunday plunged sharply amidst increasing concern over the impacts of COVID-19 endemic.





Prime index tumbled below 4000-mark following selling rush by investors to escape further.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 3969.31 points on Sunday, first working day of the week, with a sharp fall of 160.64 points or 3.88 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 48.31 points and 31.37 points to settle at 1333.27 points and 926.41 points respectively.





Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 3.73 billion, which was lower over previous day's mark of Taka 4.09 billion.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 126,849 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 169.19 million securities.





Losers took a massive lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 10 securities gained price while 338 declined and seven remained unchanged.





The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Taka 3,111 billion, from Taka 3,213 billion in the previous session.





The top 10 gainers were International Leasing, Monno Ceramics, Apex Spinning, Aziz Pipes, Matin Spinning, Green Delta Mutual Fund, BGIC, Sea Pearl Beach, Prime Islami Life Insurance and Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited.





Monno Ceramic topped the turnover chart followed by Grameenphone, Orion Pharma, Square Pharma, British American Tobacco, Summit Power, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Orion Infusion, Brac Bank and National Tubes.





The top 10 losers were Apollo Ishpat, Prime Finance First Mutual Fund, IDLC, Shyampur Sugar Mill, Agrani Insurance, Zeal Bangla Sugar Mill, Meghna Cement, Sonargaon Textile, Samata Leather and Metro Spinning.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red extending the bearish streak of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI declined by 293.90 points and 489.25 points to stand at 7367.87 points and 12153.89 points respectively.





At the CSE, a total of 9,750,001 shares and mutual fund of 250 companies were traded. Of which, 12 issues advanced while 234 declined and four issues remained unchanged.

