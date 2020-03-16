'Deprived consumers can get remedy'

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking at a discussion organized marking the World Consumer Rights Day-2020 at the conference room of commerce ministry on Sunday.





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said any deprived consumers could get help dialing 16121 of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP).





"We don't want to enforce the Consumers' Right Protection Act to any person or organization but everyone has to be aware of it for establishing consumers' right, so that no legal measure is required," he said.





The minister as the chief guest was addressing a discussion organized marking the World Consumer Rights Day-2020 at the conference room of commerce ministry where he inaugurated the DNCRP's hotline 16121, reports BSS.





Mentioning that people in the country had no idea about consumer rights, Tipu Munshi said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had work in establishing consumer rights and his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has protected their (consumers) rights by enacting Consumers' Right Protection Act.





He said the government is working relentlessly to ensure consumer rights as well as business friendly environment."People are more conscious about their rights and that is why they have started getting benefit of the Consumers' Right Protection Act," he said.





The minister also laid emphasis on working in combine to reap the full benefit of the act.With Commerce Secretary Dr M. Jafar Uddin in the chair, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Mostafizur Rahman, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, CAB President Golam Rahman, Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and DNCRP Director General Babul Kumar Saha, among others, spoke on the occasion.

