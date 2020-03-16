Early rain increases malaria threat

Rangamati Zila Parishad Chairman Briso Ketu Chakma handing over Mosquito Net to a woman in an effort to combat Aedes mosquitoes. -Nazim uddin



Malaria has to be controlled creating awareness among the people, receiving proper treatment on time and ensuring use of insecticide treated mosquito net. Malaria is a national concern. Malaria infection and death caused by Malaria in Bangladesh has become tolerable for the important role played by NGOs besides government.





Malaria remains a major cause for global morbidity and mortality .







Although the increased spending by the international health community has helped in significantly reducing the malaria incidence and mortality over the last 15 years, nearly half the world population still lives in malaria-endemic areas . While the vast majority of the current malaria cases occur in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), the South East Asia (SEA) region is second with regard to the global malaria burden .





Bangladesh is situated in southern Asia and bordered by malaria-endemic areas of India and Myanmar. Malaria transmission currently occurs in 13 districts of Bangladesh. Three districts are declared as highly endemic, namely Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachori in the Chittagong region .







A total of 39,719 malaria cases were reported in Bangladesh in 2015 and falciparum malaria accounted for 81% of them, Since 2008, the malaria burden has been declining except an upsurge in 2014 which was explained by heavy rains The National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP) of the MoHFW of the Government of Bangladesh aims to achieve malaria elimination ('zero indigenous transmission') by 2030, through ensuring equitable and universal access to effective preventive and curative services to all 'at-risk populations'.







The strategy is in-line with both the Strategy for Malaria Elimination in the South East Asia Region (2017-2030) and the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030 and takes into account lessons learned from successful implementation of malaria control efforts in Bangladesh during the past decade.





Subsistence agricultural workers, people, working legally or illegally in the forest, and ethnic minority populations living in remote and hard-to-reach areas are the major risk groups for malaria in Bangladesh in these days .





"Jhum" is a local term used in Bangladesh as well as in parts of India for slash and burn cultivation, which indicates that people do agricultural work in the hillside. In Bangladesh, especially the indigenous people residing in different parts of Chittagong Hill Tracts work as slash and burn cultivators .







Slash and burn cultivators regularly work in remote areas and frequently stay overnight which exposes them to the biting of malaria vectors . Therefore, this population is particularly vulnerable and may need special efforts to reduce the malaria infection risk for themselves as well as for the surrounding communities.





There is little information about the malaria knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAP) in the population of slash and burn cultivators. KAP studies are a useful method to shed light into aspects relevant to malaria control program.







Malaria, a disease most severe, was considered unconquerable once upon a time. But with the advent of medical technology, malaria was thought to have become a relic of the past.





Disease has nevertheless persisted in The 13 districts - Chittagong, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Sherpur, Mymensingh, and Kurigram - are all on the border. As such, there are concerns as to how this affects movement across the border, or if the trans-border movement is affecting the malaria.







Rather, local hospitals and upazila health complexes provide aid to malaria patients. But without a dedicated program in the areas where the disease persists, stakeholders remain concerned over how long it may take to eradicate.





Experts said malaria was prevalent all over the country before independence. But over time, it has been nearly eliminated. The reasons behind the persistence of the disease in these districts are frequently cited as: trans-border movement, parasite hosts, and ecology.





According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 10,523 malaria cases were identified in 13 districts in 2018, a steep fall from 39,719 in 2015. The Chittagong Hill Tracts have also reported a reduction in malaria cases, 9,540 in 2018 from 35,968 in 2015. The government has set a target of total eradication of malaria by 2030. According to the plan, 59 districts will be free of malaria by 2021, Chittagong and Cox's Bazar will be malaria-free by 2025, and the disease will be eliminated from the three hill tract districts by 2030.





