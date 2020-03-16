'Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque shut as precaution against coronavirus'

People walking near the Al-Aqsa mosque reflect in a puddle next to a gate to the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as The Noble Sanctuary, in Jerusalem's Old City December 27, 2019. -Reuters



Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock will shut their doors as a precaution against coronavirus, Islamic religious authorities said on Sunday, while outdoor prayers will still be allowed at the complex that houses Islam's third holiest site.





"The Islamic Waqf department decided to shut down the enclosed prayer places inside the blessed Aqsa mosque until further notice as a protective measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All prayers will be held in the open areas of the Aqsa mosque," the director of Al-Aqsa mosque, Omar Kiswani told Reuters.





---JERUSALEM (Reuters)

