William Beveridge





William Henry Bever-idge, 1st Baron Beveridge, KCB was a British economist and Liberal politician who was a progressive and social reformer. His 1942 report Social Insurance and Allied Services (known as the Beveridge Report) served as the basis for the post-World War II welfare state put in place by the Labour government elected in 1945. He was considered an authority on unemployment insurance from early in his career, served under Winston Churchill on the Board of Trade as Director of the newly created labour exchanges .He was Director of the London School of Economics and Political Science from 1919 until 1937, when he was elected Master of University College, Oxford. He died at his home on 16 March 1963, aged 84 and was buried in Thockrington churchyard, on the Northumbrian moors.



